Prince Tagoe’s alleged fraud case adjourned to August 30 

The Accra Circuit Court trying Prince Tagoe, a former Black Stars player, over an alleged USD40,000 fraud, has given the accused person time to settle the complainant with the rest of the money before August 30,2023 as requested.

The Court presided over by Mr. Bright Samuel Acquah would have no option than to try the matter if the parties failed to settle the matter out of court.

It has, therefore, adjourned the case to August 30, 2023.

Tagoe is on a GH¢100,000 bail with three sureties, one of whom should be a civil servant for allegedly taking USD 40,000 from Mr. George Antwi Boateng, the complainant, also a former footballer, under the pretext of supplying him with a 4X4 Lexus vehicle.

The court ordered that one of the sureties be justified with landed property.

Tagoe has denied the offence and has paid GH¢129,000 out of the USD40,000 which is equivalent to GH¢265,200 he allegedly took by false pretense.

Prosecuting, Police Detective Chief Inspector Agartha Abena Asantewaa earlier told the court that Mr. Antwi Boateng, was based in Germany.

She said Tagoe, was once a player under the management of the complainant in Germany.

Detective Chief Inspector Asantewaa said in 2020, Tagoe and Boateng met in Ghana and the complainant told the accused that he needed a 4X4 Lexus vehicle to buy.

The prosecution said the accused allegedly agreed to import a vehicle for the complainant at USD40, 000 equivalent to GH¢265, 200.

She said on January 8, 2021, USD40,000 was paid into the accused person’s Bank Account with the accused acknowledging receipt through a phone call to the complainant.

The court said the accused promised to deliver the vehicle to the complainant on March 30, 2021, but failed.

Detective Chief Inspector Asantewaa said Tagoe called the complainant and pleaded for an additional two weeks to produce the vehicle and the complainant agreed.

The Court heard that the accused person was not able to import the vehicle as promised.

She said on April 27, 2021, the complainant came to Ghana to take his vehicle, but to no avail.

The prosecution said when the complainant called to demand the vehicle, the accused stated that he could not import the vehicle and that he had allegedly spent the money on some pressing issues.