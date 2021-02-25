Prince ‘The Buzz’ Larbie is now a Brand ambassador for Spar Bar company in the USA.

The company that deals in boxing equipment has added Prince ‘The Buzz’ to its top stars which include Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather Jr, Manny Pacquiao and others.

Prince The Buzz: is the only African boxer in the pack, and his dad who doubles as trainer is very happy.

He prayed that the company will look beyond to support the Will Power Boxing Gym at James Town in Accra.

Prince ‘The Buzz’ Larbie, 8 was voted 2020 Best Juvenile Boxer by the Boxing Writers Association Ghana.