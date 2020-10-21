Madam Princess Antwi, Co-founder, Centre for Child Protection and Development Africa (CCPDA), has won “Shero” of the Year at this year’s Ghana Outstanding Women Award ceremony.

The prestigious “Shero” award is given to women who have impacted positively on society through initiatives which target the well being of children and women.

Madam Antwi beat off competition from highly astute philanthropists including; Alice Mamaga, Vanessa Gyan, Elizabeth Amoah, Comfort Oduro-Nyarko and Deborah Dadson, to win the glamorous award.

In her acceptance speech, Madam Antwi expressed gratitude to the organisers of the awards for recognising her efforts in trying to create opportunities for women and also to protect children from abuse.

“It is a great honour from the organisers but I must admit the journey has not been easy.

“My organisation realized that women and children living in rural areas are faced with multiple barriers to social and economic development preventing them from having a better living.

“But since its formation a few years back we have been able to change the narrative with numerous success stories,” she said.

She added that her organisation had recently created a scheme called Women’s Alternative Livelihood through Agriculture (WALA) aimed at empowering women socially and economically in rural Ghana.