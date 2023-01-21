Princess Duncan Installed As Development Queen-mother of Frante-Sekyeredumasi

The Second Vice Executive Officer of COA Research and Manufacturing Company Limited and the Daughter of Professor Samuel Ato Duncan, known in real life as Princess Duncan has been enstooled as the Development Queen-mother with the stool name Nana Akua Ahenesima I at Frante-Sekyeredumasi of Ashanti Region by the Chief, Queen-mother and the Elders.

This, according to the chiefs and elders is in recognition of the relentless effort exhibited by Princess Duncan both in Ghana and aboard towards preaching peace, saving lives, and other ongoing developmental projects.

The Chief of Frante Nana Owusu Sekyere III in his speech urged Nana Akua Ahenesima I, to display good leadership roles and set as a role model to the people of Frante and appealed to her to bring more development to the town.

“Today we are going to allow you to serve Nananom. The position you are occupying today requires a lot and we know you will deliver beyond our expectations”.

The traditional rites were performed on Thursday, January, 19th, 2023 at the Frante Stool House by the Chief and his elders.

Princess Duncan will now be called by her stool name Nana Akua Ahenesema I.

The Queen-mother of Frante Adwoa Adoma II in her remarks noted that the enstooled of Nana Akua Ahenesima I as the Development Queen-mother of Frante falls in line with her relentless efforts both Ghana and abroad towards preaching peace, saving lives, and other developmental projects.

She noted that the level of maturity and leadership skills demonstrated by the young lady amidst her days of being Miss Commonwealth 2018 affirms that she is devoted to being developmental goals of Ghana and must be appreciated to do more.

The newly enstooled Development Queen mother of Frante-Sekyeredumasi Nana Akua Ahenesima I in her acceptance speech expressed her profound gratitude to the Chief and the elders for the honour.

“First of all, I want to thank God for making it possible. The second one goes to Otumfour Osei Tutu II, Nana Asantehemaa, Frantehene, and Frantehemaa. All those who graced the occasion made it a successful one”.