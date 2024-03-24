Princess Kate’s Illness: A Prophesy Released By Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Many believers and unbelievers have all been thrown into a state of awe at the news of Princess Kate, the Princess of Wales’ health.

They seem to be in shock at the sudden event because of the prophesy released by the SEER, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah; for which they described the SEER as a true man of God.

In one of his sermons in church about a month ago, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah who is the Founder and leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), revealed a message he had from God.

According to him, very soon disaster will strike the first family of Great Britain.

“Very soon, there will be a news. I saw that Princess Kate is seriously ill. And for the man (Prince William) clock is ticking backwards,” he said.

These were the few words Apostle Francis Amoako Attah revealed about Britain which has manifested barely two months of releasing that message.

True to that, Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed Friday she has been diagnosed with cancer and is in the “early stages” of treatment.

The princess, known as Kate, described her diagnosis as a “huge shock” in a video statement released on social media.

The news comes two months after she had temporarily stepped away from public life following what Kensington Palace said at the time was surgery for a non-cancerous abdominal condition.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” Catherine, who is married to the heir to the British throne, Prince William said.

With this news, many people who heard of Apostle Francis Amoako Attah’s prophesy described it as shocking.

“This was precisely what Apostle Francis Amoako Attah prophesied,” McLord Ice media manager at Parliament Chapel International said.

The accuracy of Apostle Francis Amoako Attah’s prophesies has grown worldwide and his name is in the lips of many people who believe in his prophesies and messages released from above.

This prophesy about Princess Kate is one of the many prophesies he released and have manifested in the same way as they were released.