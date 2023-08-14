Princess Kelechi Oghene: The Story Of Her Entrepreneurial Excellence

For every reputable learning institution, it is expected of the custodians to cover different areas including setting right objectives and vision, raising/upholding standards, driving purposeful/excellent leadership, engendering teachers’ evaluation, student discipline among other things.

The above indices are the virtues the CEO of GMYT Fashion Academy, Princess Kelechi Oghene considered so paramount as she conveniently dominates the country’s beauty industry space while also offering satisfaction to her teeming clients including her students at Lekki, Lagos where are fashion empire is domiciled.

With no shred of doubt being an effective academy owner is an extreme hard work and is also time-consuming, but Princess Oghene on her part is seen to be balanced within all her roles, efficient at practices such as prioritizing, scheduling, and organization as well as working tenaciously to ensure she is doing what she feels is best for all constituents involved.

While emphasizing on the capacity of the GMYT Fashion Academy and its professional competency, Princess Kelechi noted that she placed very high premium on brand purpose, her target audience, unique selling proposition among other things to sustain her dreams and aspirations in the fashion world.

In her words:

“The core purpose of GMYT Fashion Academy is to empower aspiring fashion entrepreneurs and students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the fashion industry.

“The brand aims to make a difference in people’s lives by providing quality education and training that fosters creativity, innovation, and sustainable practices in fashion. It seeks to positively impact the fashion industry by producing responsible and ethical professionals.

She added:

“The primary target audience for GMYT Fashion Academy’s products and services are individuals interested in pursuing a career in the fashion industry, including full-time and part-time students and online students.

“Their demographics include young adults aged 18 to 65, both male and female, with a passion for fashion and design. They are creative, ambitious, and eager to learn and succeed in the fashion business. • Their interests revolve around fashion design, trend analysis, sustainable practices, and entrepreneurship. Their pain points may include the lack of proper fashion education, limited access to resources, and the challenge of starting a successful fashion business.

Continuing the Havard trained fashion queen who spoke on Brand Personality added:

“GMYT Fashion Academy’s brand personality is dynamic, innovative, and forward-thinking. Its tone of voice is professional yet approachable, encouraging creativity and open communication.

“The brand should evoke emotions of excitement, inspiration, and empowerment in its audience. It aims to instill confidence in students, making them feel capable of achieving their dreams in the fashion industry.

On the Brand’s Unique Selling Proposition (USP) she stressed that her institution is a platform where students gain hands-on experience and real-world exposure.

“What sets GMYT Fashion Academy apart from its competitors is its action learning approach, where students gain hands-on experience and real-world exposure in the fashion business. • The academy’s emphasis on sustainability and ethical practices also makes it unique and valuable to its target audience, as it aligns with the growing demand for responsible fashion.

Speaking on the academy’s visual elements and the sartorial appeal they conspicuously emit, the fashion entrepreneur said:

“The brand’s visual elements should reflect its dynamic and innovative personality. Colors like vibrant shades of Gold, Black, and White represent the following. For example, Gold represents Excellence. Gold is often associated with excellence, prestige, and high quality. GMYT aims to provide top-notch education and training as a fashion academy, ensuring excellence in its programs and empowering students to become exceptional fashion entrepreneurs.

“Gold also symbolizes success and achievement. GMYT Fashion Academy strives to foster success in its students, guiding them to fulfill their fashion dreams and making a significant impact in the fashion industry.

“Black symbolizes elegance; it is a color of elegance, sophistication, and timelessness. GMYT aspires to instill elegance and refined taste in its students’ designs, preparing them to create fashion collections that stand out in the industry.

“Black can also symbolize strength and resilience. GMYT Fashion Academy aims to empower its students with the strength to overcome challenges in their fashion careers and develop resilience in the face of industry demands.

“White is associated with purity, simplicity, and a blank canvas. It signifies the beginning of a creative journey. GMYT encourages its students to explore their creativity freely, fostering an environment where innovative ideas can flourish.

“White also represents openness and transparency. GMYT Fashion Academy strives to be transparent in its operations, providing clear and honest communication with its students and ensuring a positive and trustworthy learning environment. Combining these colorsin the brand identity of GMYT Fashion Academy creates a visual representation of the brand’s commitment to excellence, elegance, creativity, and transparency.

“It showcases the academy’s dedication to shaping the next generation of fashion entrepreneurs who will positively impact the fashion industry with their unique and sustainable designs.

“Fonts that are modern and clean will convey professionalism and sophistication: Times New Roman, size 11 Imagery should showcase students actively engaged in fashion design and entrepreneurship, reinforcing the action learning approach.”

On brand messaging, brand experience and brand associations she added:

“GMYT Fashion Academy’s key message is ‘Creating the next generation of fashion entrepreneurs’ however am considering this “Transforming Dreams into Fashion Success.” This tagline encapsulates the brand’s commitment to empowering students to achieve their fashion aspirations. The brand communicates its values and benefits to customers through compelling storytelling, showcasing success stories of alums and highlighting the positive impact of sustainable fashion practices.

“On brand experience GMYT Fashion Academy aims to create a memorable and consistent customer experience by providing interactive and engaging learning sessions, mentorship programs, and industry internships. • The brand wants customers to associate feelings of accomplishment, growth, and belonging after interacting with the academy.

“Brand should emphasize associations related to creativity, innovation, sustainability, and ethical fashion education practices. It should be perceived as a reputable and leading fashion education institution that produces skilled and responsible fashion professionals.” She disclosed.

On brand guidelines Princess Kelechi has this to say:

“The brand’s logo, colors, and visual elements should be used consistently across all platforms and media. Guidelines on logo placement, color usage, font selection, and image styles should be established to ensure a cohesive and recognizable brand identity.”

Reacting to the future of the fashion power house, (GMYT) Princess said:

“In the next 5 to 10 years, GMYT Fashion Academy envisions expanding its reach globally and becoming a renowned name in fashion education. The brand plans to continuously evolve its curriculum and programs, staying up-to-date with industry trends and technology while remaining committed to its core values of creativity, sustainability, and entrepreneurship.” Princess Kelechi concluded.