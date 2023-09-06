Princess Owusu, Mary Amponsah, others headline GFA’s end of season awards  

Princess Owusu, and Mary Amponsah have been nominated for top positions in the women’s category of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) end of season awards.

The categories to be battled for are, the Player of the season, Goalkeeper of the season, Discovery of the Season, Coach of the season and Top scorer of the season.

Fabulous Ladies’ Princess Owusu would square off against Ampem Darkoa’s Mary Amponsah and Helena Obeng of Prison’s Ladies.

The three players put up an impressive performance in the 2022/23 Premier League season as they crowned their campaign in style.

Princess Owusu finished the season with a total of 17 goals whiles Amponsah and Helena Obeng scored 16 and 14 goals respectively.

Also nominated for the Best Player of the Season award were Mary Amponsah, Faiza Seidu and Helena Obeng.

Coach Yussif Basigi, Nana Joe Adarkwa and Joseph A. Anyagre have also been shortlisted for the Coach of the Year award.

The event is slated for September 9,2023 at the UPSA auditorium in Accra.

Herein the full list

Goalkeeper of the season: Grace B.Banwaa, Farahana Ziblim, Barikisu Issahaku.

Top scorer of the season: Princess Owusu, Mary Amponsah, Helena Obeng

Discovery of the season: Helen Alormenu, Afia B. Twumwaa, Haruna Zainab

Best player of the season: Faiza Seidu, Mary Amponsah, Helena Obeng

Coach of the season: Nana Joe Adarkwa, Yusif Basigi, Joseph A. Anyagre