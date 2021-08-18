Princess Warrior lands at Springbok Casino

Slot promises to take players on a mystic adventure where they can win up to 96,000x their stake

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Players are being given the chance to experience the magical powers of the Princess Warrior when playing the latest blockbuster slot to land in the game lobby of South Africa’s favourite online casino, Springbok Casino.

Princess Warrior is packed full of powerful features that help players as they do battle for some potentially big wins. This includes Wilds, Multipliers and not one, not two but FOUR different Free Spins bonuses to choose from.

During the base game the Athena symbol is Wild and substitutes for all other symbols except the Scatter. Wilds only appear on reel three but a full stack of Wilds on that reel will trigger the Princess Warrior Feature – when this happens, players can expect a big-win adventure like no other.

The Princess Warries Feature sees players awarded one of the following at random:

2x Multiplier

3x Multiplier

4x Multiplier

Random Wilds on all reels

Wild reel 1

Wild reel 2

Wild reel 3

Wild reel 4

Wild reel 5

Olympic Award

Three Scatters landing anywhere on the reels during the base game will trigger the Free Spins bonus where players must pick one of four different options. For each, 10 Free Games will be awarded. It’s worth noting that the Princess Warrior Feature can’t be triggered during Free Spins.

Free Spins 1 – Random Multiplier (x2, x3 or x4) on every spin.

Free Spins 2 – Wild reel on every spin.

Free Spins 3 – Random Wilds may appear at any time on every spin.

Free Spins 4 – One of the above features will appear on every spin.

Princess Warrior has been designed to deliver wins that shine as much as our heroine’s sword and with a max win potential of 96,000x the player’s stake that is certain the case with this game. Princess Warrior lands in the Springbok Casino lobby on 22 September.

Springbok Casino Manager, Daniel Van Wyke, said: “If you are looking for a slot with big win potential then Princess Warrior is certainly for you. The game also promises to take players on a mystic adventure with plenty of action thanks to the game’s bonus features.

“The Free Spins bonus is particularly great with players given the choice of four options to pick from. This is a fantastic slot so make sure to give it a spin when it lands in our game lobby on 22 September.”

ENDS

Editor’s notes:

About Springbok Casino:

www.springbokcasino.co.za

Contacts

Media Enquiries

Sarah Blackburn



Go Marketing Ltd



T: 0034628499459