Princewill Pens Terse gratitude message to family, classmates, colleagues and others

The first and only child of the recently buried King of Kalabari Kingdom, Prince Tonye Princewill has extended his heartfelt gratitude to all who supported and honoured the ceremony and rites that marked his late father’s burial.

Prince Tonye in a short message circulated to journalists, with the caption “Honouring the Legacy of my father, HSM King Prof. T.J.T Princewill, the Amanyanabo of the Kalabari and the natural ruler of Kalabari,” said he is “grateful for the outpouring of love and support during these weeks of cultural rites, culminating in a beautiful celebration of his impactful life over the years.”

“As his only child, I’ve navigated the intricate cultural rights with love and pride. Heavy is the head that wears the crown, but the strength of all our community lifted me, including you.

“Today, I share a glimpse of the rich tapestry of our culture through a few images from the burial rites.

“Thank you to my family, my many classmates, schoolmates, friends, colleagues, and well wishers for all your unwavering support. I couldn’t have done this without you.”