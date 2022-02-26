Principal appeals for support to complete infrastructure projects

Dr. Dickson Tsey, Principal of Evangelical Presbyterian College of Education at Amedzope, has appealed to benevolent individuals and organisations to support the College complete its four-unit two-storey flat accommodation for staff.

He said the College had not seen any major infrastructural improvement for the past 75 years and that the four-storey female hostel project, which was started in 2012 had also been abandoned at the foundation level.

Dr Tsey, who made the appeal during the College’s 15th matriculation, said the College would be glad if the projects were completed ahead of the 75th anniversary, which is scheduled to begin next month with the climax slated for April 30, this year.

He said though Management was doing its best with the meagre resources available, the infrastructure was woefully inadequate with the growth in both students and staff population.

A total of 290 students, comprising 165 males and 125 females, representing 56.90 per cent and 43.10 per cent, respectively, were admitted for the 2021/2022.

Dr Tsey said freshmen and women admitted met the criteria to be part of the institution and expected the highest standards from them.

“Your decision to invest in knowledge acquisition is the best form of investment,” he said, and urged the students to avoid activities that would distract them from the purpose of gaining admission into the College.

Dr Tsey charged the students to be disciplined, time conscious and focus on their studies to excel and become good products to contribute to the development of the nation.

He asked the matriculants to make good use of their android phones, conduct more research to enhance their knowledge and avoid unnecessary and unproductive social media discussions.

He assured the students of the College’s commitment to provide them with the best and quality training and guide them on the right path to become excellent professionals.

Management will not hesitate to apply the needed sanctions if you fall foul of the law, he noted, and entreated the students to abide by rules and regulations governing the institution.

Dr Tsey disclosed that the scholarship scheme established by the College through the College Council’s approval and aimed at motivating students to aspire for higher academic performance would commence this academic year.

The scheme is also aimed at creating a competitive and challenging academic environment among students and to win laurels for themselves and the College, he said, and encouraged the students to put in their best to benefit from the scheme.

The Principal disclosed that the College would from 2022/2023 academic year begin its four-year Early Childhood Education programme after it had been endorsed by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).

He said the introduction of the programme was to support the government’s agenda of training more qualified professional teachers for the pre-schools in the country.