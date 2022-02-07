Principal of Assinman Nursing and Midwifery School touts achievements in three years

The Assinman Nursing and Midwifery Training College has chalked immense successes within three years under a new head.

The College against all odds, was able to meet most of its numerous needs through multifaceted development projects that had given it a facelift.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, the Principal of the College, Mrs Ophelia Nkrumah, outlined some major achievements of the College to include the completion of 600 capacity pavilion lecture hall and the setting up a new midwifery skills laboratory.

Others are the procurement of 300 modern lecture chairs, 50 each of metal and wooden beds and had also rented six extra buildings for hostels.

The rest are the renovation of an oil mill factory into a dining hall and kitchen and the construction of a washroom made up of 36 bathrooms and 18 cubicle toilet facility.

In addition, she lauded the Communication Ministry for commissioning a state-of-the art Information and Communication Technology) (ICT) Laboratory for the institution.

On accreditation, she maintained that the college had secured a constitutional accreditation from the National Accreditation Board (NAB) and was affiliated to the University of Cape Coast.

The College also hosted the annual launch of the Green Ghana Project Iin the District and had about 200 seedlings planted which were all in good condition.

Mrs Nkrumah underscored the importance of nurses and midwives as key players in the achievement of the UN 2030 Agenda to ensure holistic framework to eradicate inequalities and preserve the health and wellbeing of the populace.

She stated that the practice of Nursing and Midwifery had evolved from skill based to academics and therefore called on all nurses and midwives to also acquire academic knowledge to improve their quality of service.

In accordance with best practices, she urged them to acquire new skills, knowledge and the right attitudes that would help them deliver their best to the benefits of mankind.

Established on October 11, 2019, with the support of the four paramouncies of Assinman, namely Apimanim, Affutuakwa, Attandensu and Owirenkyiman Traditional Areas, the school began with 123 students but currently the enrollment is 747.