Principal Physician Assistant commended for improving healthcare at Sumbrungu

Mr Stephen Bordotsiah, the Bolgatanga Municipal Director of the Ghana Health Services (GHS), has commended Mr Raymond Adoganga, Principal Physician Assistant for transforming and improving healthcare delivery at the Sumbrungu Sub-Municipality and beyond.

He described the Principal Physician Assistant who is on his way to head the Sherigu Sub-Municipality as a team player, remarkable and exceptional leader who understands healthcare systems and works with the code of conduct and policies of the G.H.S.

.Mr Bordotsiah gave the commendation in Bolgatanga at a send-off party organised for Mr Adoganga by staff of Sumbrungu East and West Sub-Municipality where he has headed for the past eight years.

The Municipal Health Director explained that the Sumbrungu Sub-Municipality over the years witnessed significant improvement in health care delivery and commended Mr Adoganga for working closely with stakeholders to address the challenges in the area.

He entreated Mr Adoganga not to relent on his efforts but work to transform his new place of work.

“Sherigu is one of the places that we are challenged with in terms of leadership, and it is one of the places we feel that if we are able to strengthen, the whole municipality would stand.

“So, having observed what he has done in Sumbrungu, a team player and one who is able to rally all together, I think he has what it takes to turn things around in that sub-municipality,” he observed.

The staff of Sumbrungu East and West Sub-Municipality in a citation, described him as the greatest hero whose leadership, skills, counsel and care for patients and staff had been overwhelming and highly admirable.

Papa Ray as he is affectionately called by his subordinates was posted to head the Sumbrungu Sub-Municipality in November 2014 and had worked among other things to address the numerous health challenges confronting the area.

During the eight-year tenure, the number of Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compounds in the area increased from three in addition to the Sumbrungu Health Centre to eight with electricity connected which also helped to store drugs.

The implementation of Mother Baby Friendly Initiative between 2016 and 2018 to promote breastfeeding, sponsored by the Bill and Melinda Foundation in three countries including Ghana, Bangladesh and Malaysia, the Sumbrungu Health Centre was adjudged best performing health facility.

The Principal Physician Assistant further worked with stakeholders including Assembly members and the traditional authority and community members to regulate social events including passing out ceremonies, as part of efforts to reduce menace of teenage pregnancy.

During his tenure, the dilapidated Sumbrungu Nurses’ quarters were also renovated.

Mr Adoganga described his stay at Sumbrungu as the “biggest experience of my life” and noted that lessons learnt would be used to improve service delivery at his new station.

He thanked various stakeholders including the Bolgatanga Municipal Health Directorate, Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly, the MP, chiefs ,Assembly members and partners for the cordial relationship enjoyed during his stay at Sumbrungu.

Mr David Anankpieng, incoming Sumbrungu Physician Assistant, thanked Mr Adoganga for his service and pledged to build on the foundation laid to improve healthcare delivery in the area and beyond..