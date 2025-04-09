Prioritise Growth for Stability in Reset Agenda

At the Stanbic Economic Series webinar themed The Economy Under a New Era, Jibran Qureishi, Head of Africa Research at Standard Bank Group, urged the government to centre its Reset Agenda on reviving growth and restoring macroeconomic stability.

He asserted that the path to renewed economic health lies in meticulous fiscal management, warning that consistent fiscal adjustment and sustained access to multilateral concessional financing are indispensable. Without these measures, he cautioned that Ghana might confront debt sustainability challenges sooner than anticipated.

Qureishi’s remarks follow the 2025 Budget presentation by Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson, which outlined plans to abolish certain taxes to relieve the private sector. While he acknowledged that easing fiscal burdens can help stimulate business activity, he stressed that the government must carefully balance these reforms with the demands of fiscal discipline. He highlighted the importance of keeping the International Monetary Fund engaged as a stabilising force, especially in light of upcoming large-scale debt maturities extending into 2027 and 2028.

The research head emphasized that the private sector remains the backbone of the nation’s economy. By creating an environment that encourages investment through reduced tax burdens and other supportive policies, the government would not only help drive immediate economic activity but also lay a firm foundation for sustainable long-term growth. His comments echo the broader consensus among policymakers and industry experts that fiscal prudence, combined with supportive initiatives for business, is critical to securing an inclusive and resilient economic future.

These developments come at a time when Ghana is grappling with the dual challenges of stimulating growth and maintaining fiscal balance. The call for strategic fiscal adjustments forms part of a broader effort to reset the economy while safeguarding it against potential future vulnerabilities. Historical precedents suggest that a measured approach, which blends supportive tax reforms with disciplined fiscal policy, has long been the key to achieving macroeconomic stability and enduring development.