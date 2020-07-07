Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, the Minister of Health, has urged Ghanaians to prioritise personal preventive healthcare by ensuring regular medical check-ups to ensure a healthy body.

“The human body is like a car that requires periodic servicing, so you must not wait till sickness consumes your entire body before seeking medical treatment because this may become difficult to fight at a certain stage,” he said.

Mr Agyemang-Manu gave the advice when he inaugurated a Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound for the Sromani Community in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region.

He said the facility would make healthcare readily accessible to the people, particularly in the detection of minor sicknesses like headaches and the provision of other services such as ante-natal and post-natal care.

Mr Agyemang-Manu, also the Member of Parliament for Dormaa Central, said the provision of the facility was timely, particularly in these COVID-19 times, as it would help contain the pandemic at the community level.

He advised pregnant women to visit it frequently for examination to prevent infant and maternal mortality.

Mr Drissa Ouattara, the Dormaa Central Municipal Chief Executive, expressed appreciation to the chiefs and people of Sromani for complementing government’s efforts at providing socio-economic infrastructure and urged them to maintain that self-help spirit for their holistic progress.

He advised the people to adhere to social and physical distancing as well as observing the other health and safety protocols to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

Mr Stephen Nyarko-Ameyaw, the Dormaa Central Municipal Director of Health Services, commended the MP for leading efforts at providing similar facilities in areas like Antwirifo and Kofiasua in the Municipality.

He gave the assurance that professionals would be posted to the facility, who would work according to the rules, regulations and procedures spelt out by the Ghana Health Service.

He called on the chiefs and people to cooperate with the personnel to work within a safe and conducive environment to deliver to the best of their ability.

Mr Emmanuel Aguma, a philanthropist and an indigene of the community, donated six hospital beds, two wheel chairs, a walker, a weighing scale, and six mattresses among other items to the facility.

Nana Antwi Boasiako, the Chief of Sromani, thanked the Health Minister, the Director and Management of the Municipal Health Directorate and natives of the community for supporting in cash and kind towards the completion of the facility

