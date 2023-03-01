Prioritise the needs of the elderly – Philanthropist to government

A philanthropist has asked the Government to give priority to the elderly by providing for their needs.

He noted that even though individuals and organisations would continue to support the elderly, what was more sustainable was for the Government to give priority to the needs of the elderly and providing the resources, service and support.

Professor Sylvester Jim Bowie, Sacramento State University, California, United States of America (USA) said this during the presentation of assorted items to five Elderly Home Care Agencies by the College of Humanities and the Centre for Ageing Studies (CFAS) of the University of Ghana in Accra.

He said the donation meant a lot to him because it was a critical effort to address a very important component of the life cycle experience.

“These group of people in one way or the other have contributed to the growth and development of the country and so more local effort must be put into supporting them as they age.”

Professor Mavis Dako-Gyeke, Director CFAS, said the donation was to honour the requests received from the agencies by the Centre to support their work.

She said the presentation which formed part of the CFAS’ s outreach programme and was co-sponsored by Professor Sylvester Jim Bowie, Sacramento State University, California USA.

Professor Dako-Gyeke said the items presented included walking sticks, medications, clothing, Zimmer frames, diapers, Oware, and Ludo.

She appealed to other organisations to support the aging group in society as they were the most vulnerable and needed all the attention and care to be able to live longer.

Professor Dan Ofori, Provost, College of Humanities, University of Ghana said the presentation was an opportunity for the Centre to positively affect the lives of people in its constituency, especially the aged.

He said Tobinco Foundation, Naro Aged Care Agency, Larteh Aged Welfare Foundation, Physiotherapy Unit, University of Ghana, and Korle Bu Polyclinic also supported the donation.

He assured that the Centre would continue to partner both internal and external stakeholders to affect more lives and achieve its key mandate.

He said Ghana had a growing elderly population with medical conditions which keep changing over time, hence there was an immense need to understand their need and how to care and work for them.

He urged the Centre, and all involved to continue to grow the relationship and partnership in helping the elderly so that the Centre would be able to achieve its mandate in the long run.

Mr Daniel Opoku, Head, Physiotherapy Unit, University of Ghana Hospital, Legon, on behalf of the recipients, expressed appreciation to the Centre and its donors for the support towards the wellbeing of the elderly.

He said as a country, there must be more interventions to support the elderly for them to be able to function well in their various spheres.

Mr Charles Amo Tobbin, Tobinco Foundation, expressed the hope that soon, the Centre would be expanded to perform further support functions like visiting the elderly in their homes on a regular basis to inspire them.