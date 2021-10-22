Prioritise welfare of All Ghanaians, NCCE implores political parties

Mr Peter Kwabena Gyasi, the Deputy Bono Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has appealed to political parties to prioritise the well-being of Ghanaians for the country’s development.

He said political parties, either in government or opposition, must avoid being selective in seeking their members’ welfare, saying just satisfying the interest of only Party members could be a contributory factor to disturb the peaceful co-existence being enjoyed in the country.

Mr Gyasi made the appeal at an Inter-party dialogue committee meeting to educate the masses on the need to prevent violent extremism and terrorism on Wednesday at Sampa in the Jaman North District of the region.

Jointly organised by the NCCE and the National Security and attended by representatives of political parties and other youth groups, the one-day event also aimed at promoting a common national cohesion and peaceful co-existence of Ghanaians.

He lauded the efforts of the security agencies for the prevailing peace in the country but stressed the need for the institutions of more security mechanisms to prevent extremist activities while creating awareness on issues that showed the menace was gradually gaining ground in the society.

Mr Gyasi said the youth formed an integral part of the peace process and must be engaged since national peace was a shared responsibility.

Warrant Officer II Paul Adjei-Darkwah (retired), a National Security Coordinator, noted that the number of casualties from countries where conflicts had taken place called for national cohesion and peaceful co-existence.

He said there was the need for citizens to avoid actions that did not promote peace, adding that peace opened doors of opportunities, enabled businesses to flourish and citizens to freely go about their daily activities.

WO II Adjei-Darkwah mentioned land and chieftaincy disputes, unfair political processes, including corruption, marginalisation, ethnic diversity and divisionism as some causes of conflict and war.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Joseph Quainoo, the Sampa District Police Commander, educated the youth on the Public Order Act and the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act.

DSP Quainoo urged the youth to always adhere to the Public Order Act anytime they wanted to express their grievances, adding they could be arrested when they breached the Act.