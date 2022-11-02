Prioritise writing in schools – Bernard Amoako Danso

Mr Bernard Amoako Danso, Director of This Generation, a child empowerment television programme, has called for writing to be prioritised in all schools in the country.

He said writing was a fundamental tool at all levels of the educational system which improved communication skills and expanded ideas.

Mr Danso made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the side-lines of the launch of the “HD+ This Generation Essay Writing Competition” in Accra, organised by “This Generation” TV Show and SES HD PLUS Ghana, a premium high-definition (HD) satellite broadcast service provider.

The Competition, opened to school children from Primary School Grade 4 to Junior High School (JHS), provides a platform for them to demonstrate their writing and reading abilities over a period of six weeks.

The first and second events are scheduled to take place in Accra on 19th and 26th November respectively with the finals in Accra on 10th December.

Mr Danso said writing developed the brain, improved children’s memory, imagination skills and critical thinking ability.

“Writing also helps you to keep your creative skills and makes one a better writer. It is proven that it helps release mental stress thereby improving our health, “ he added.

The Director noted that children were full of ideas, however, they sometimes failed to write them down and lost track of those ideas.

Mr Danso said the partnership with HD+ would help the programme to prepare children for the future through education, mentorship, coaching, inspiration and empowerment.

The Director said it would assist them to raise a new generation of change agents in the society as well as create a celebrity kids channel for nurturing minds and talents to help children discover themselves.

Madam Adelaide Abbiw-Williams, Head of Marketing, SES HD PLUS, said the partnership would allow them to reach out to children who are at the basic level of education across the country and encourage them to take reading and writing seriously.

“The Competition will allow pupils to think critically about the key societal and development topics outlined over the 12 weeks and challenge them to offer their ideas on them,” she said.

Madam Abbiw-Williams said the next generation represented the future of Ghana and the importance of writing and reading could not be overemphasised as both skills were the foundation of education.

The Head of Marketing said the final winners from each category, Basic and JHS, would receive a cash prize of GH¢ 2, 000, GH¢ 1,000 and GH¢ 500 for the first, second and third places respectively.

She said the first-place winners in both categories would enjoy a TV show hosting opportunity in addition to other prizes packaged for all finalists.

The winning school, Madam Abbiw-Williams said, from both categories would receive a prize package.

She encouraged interested parents to call 0551376979 for further enquires or to register their children.

“This Generation” TV Show is aired on GNTV Junior HD and the competition will be packaged as a show on channel 171 available on the HD+ service.

Mrs Cynthia Akpene Boateng, Senior Programme Officer, Department of Children, urged school children to participate in the competition since it was educative and could offer them further opportunities even if they did not win.

Ms Kendra Arthur, Winner, “ This Generation” COVID-19 Essay Competition 2022, said the Competition built her confidence and provided opportunities for her to co-host some children’s events.