Prioritize our welfare – Children in Gushegu demand

Children in the Gushegu Municipality have called on parents and duty-bearers to prioritise their educational and health care needs.

They bemoaned the high rate of child abuse cases in the municipality and urged parents and duty-bearers to take good care of them for a brighter future.

In a statement read on behalf of the children of the area at this year’s Child Friendly Accountability Mechanism (CFAM) forum held at Nayugu in the municipality in the Northern Region, Master Fuseini Mohammed, a form three Student of Kpatinga E/A JHS, expressed need for parents and other stakeholders to do their best to ensure equal opportunities for children to reach their full potential.

CFAM, which was formed 10 years ago by Children Believe, an international child-centred NGO, is to fight against child abuse in schools and at home, and offers children the opportunity to meet with stakeholders and duty-bearers on issues affecting their welfare.

This year’s CFAM forum was on the theme: “Child Protection Issues in the Gushegu Municipality” and it was organised by Markaz-Al-Bishara under the Gushegu Area Child Development Programme with funding support from Children Believe.

Mr Samuel Abdul Rahaman, Programme Officer in-charge of Sponsorship and Child Protection at Children Believe, called on traditional authorities, stakeholders, parents and duty-bearers to come up with workable strategies and by- laws to protect children against abuse in the area.

Mr Mohammed Adam, who represented Gushegu Municipal Coordinating Director, pledged the Assembly’s commitment to continue to work with relevant organisations such as Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, among others, to protect children as well as promote the needed development of the area.

Mr Mohammed Ahamed Tijani, Gushegu Municipal Director of Education, urged traditional authorities, parents and stakeholders to ensure that all children of school going age in their communities were enrolled in school.