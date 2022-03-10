Prioritize Women Health Issues – Governments Urged

Manipal Hospitals Enterprises, India’s second largest multi-specialty healthcare providers has called on governments to prioritise the health of women around the world for the benefit of society.

It said women at various phases of their lives, suffer from a variety of healthcare challenges and even though much had been said about this, their health has not received the needed attention it deserved.

Mr Karthik Rajagopal, Chief Operating Officer, Manipal Hospitals, speaking during a webinar organised to commemorate the International Women’s Day said, every woman, from a little girl to an elderly woman, suffers from several health challenges throughout her life.

“This webinar is an attempt by Manipal Hospitals to encourage women of every age group around the globe to understand the importance of their health and to start a conversation around women’s wellbeing. Manipal Hospitals believes that every woman deserves to live a healthy and happy life,” he stated.

In all, 11 women around the globe including Mrs Asante Agyei were honoured as super women for their contribution to improving the health and wellness of women in their respective countries.

The meeting, on the theme, “Circle of Care: Women’s Health” brought together experts around the globe to deliberate on the healthcare needs of women throughout their lifespan.

Mrs Linda Asante Agyei, the Vice President of Ghana Journalists Association, and a Senior Editor with the Ghana News Agency, speaking at the meeting said some women due to the multitasking role, they played as wives, mothers, and career women, suffer different mental illnesses.

“The pressure from their multitasking roles sometimes results in depression, diabetes and hypertension and these women must be supported.”

She said a woman’s health was influenced by her personal biology as well as her sociocultural, economic, and physical surroundings, adding that, these factors negatively impact on their lives.

Mrs Asante Agyei reiterated that women were created uniquely and as such they needed to identify and acknowledge this quality to enable them impact positively on society.

The GJA Vice President advised women to accept challenges as they rise to the top and asked that their male counterparts provide women with the needed support to thrive everywhere they found themselves.

Participants at the webinar included journalists, women association members and people from around the world joined the session.

The discussion was chaired by leading specialist such as Dr Bhaskar Shenoy, Pediatrics Consultant, Dr Supraja Chandrasekar, Consultant Paediatric Intensivist & Prof. Dr. Somashekhar S P, Chairman & Hod Surgical Oncology – Manipal Hospital and Consultant Surgical & Gynae Oncology & Robotic Surgeon.

Hipec Super Specialist, Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Center; Dr. Yugalkishore Mishra, Chief of Clinical Services, Head of Cardiac Sciences and Chief Cardiovascular Surgeon, Dr. Tasneem Nishah Shah – Consultant – Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Dr. Karthik Prabhakar, Hod & Consultant – Diabetes & Endocrinology, Dr. C S Narayanan VSM Consultant -Neurology & Dr. Ashish Nandwani Consultant – Nephrology and Renal Transplant. All Key specialist representing manipal group of Hospitals, India.

Dr Rasha Kelej, the Chief Executive Officer of Merck Foundation also in a message to commemorate the Day urged women to believe in themselves and be confident at every step of their lives.

She noted that passion, hard work, putting heart, soul, and mind in everything one does was the key to success and advised that women possess these qualities to make it in life.

“As I always emphasize, when you make it in life, do not forget to support others around you,” Dr Kelej stated.

The 2022 IWD was on the theme, “Gender Equality Today for A Sustainable Tomorrow” with a call for climate action for women, by women.

The Day is celebrated globally to commemorate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women.