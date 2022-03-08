Prioritize Your Children’s Educational Needs – Parents Urged

Mr Isaac Kwadjo Buabeng, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Chief Executive, has called on parents to provide their children the needed educational support to boost their studies.

He said that would also enable the children to take their studies seriously.

He said the Municipal Assembly on its part has initiated an educational fund to support students who perform better in their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the area to enable them further their schooling.

Mr Buabeng made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the celebration of the 65th Independence Day Anniversary parade held at Adoagyiri C.Y.O Park, near Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

The theme for the celebration was on “Working Together, Bouncing Back Better.”

Mr Buabeng said the Assembly had awarded two female students who sat for the 2020 BECE with certificates and an amount of GH¢1,500.00 each to continue their education, adding that plans were in place to extend the gesture to the 2021 BECE best students.

He advised the students and pupils in the municipality to take their lessons seriously to enable them to benefit from the educational fund.

He urged the citizens to make themselves available for the registration of the Ghana Card, SIM Card and the COVID-19 vaccination.

The Municipal Chief Executive expressed gratitude to the chiefs, the Ghana Education Service and the security services for making the anniversary parade a success.