Priority Insurance Awards High Performing Agents For 2023

Exceptional performance is valued at Priority Insurance Company Limited. This is why the Insurance Company on 22nd of August 2023 rolled out the drums to celebrate 11 best performing agents and other agents who were awarded consolation prices under its Agents Awards programme.

The Agents Awards decoration ceremonies took place simultaneously at the Priority House, Head Office of Priority Insurance Company Limited.

The Award programme is designed to motivate and encourage individual agents to go the extra mile in their job functions as they pursue the Insurance Company’s set goals and corporate objectives.

Mr. Matthew Kweku Atta Aidoo, the Managing Director, Priority Insurance Company Limited described the 11 high performers and the other winners as agents of shifts and change that created extraordinary value for the organization by consistently exceeding expectations.

He congratulated the Agents and urged them to continue to push the brand with pride even as they enjoy the associated privileges which includes, accelerated career development and training by the Marketing Team, unrestricted access to company events, cash rewards, leadership exchange programs, cross regions supervisions as well as the much-coveted commissions they get as recognized agents by both Priority Insurance Company and National Insurance Commission.

“We are honoring today’s Agents for their exceptional performance and in appreciation of what they have contributed to the growth of the Company. Out of the over 11 agents here and being celebrated, 9 are repeat Winners since last two years meaning that they were able to retain their High Performing status awarded in previous years,” Mr. Salifu Abubakar Godmar, General Manager, Marketing and Business Development added.

The General Manager, Operations, Mr. Felix Akyea- Bekoe and General Manager, Finance, Mrs. Wendy Klome present, equally urged all agents present to aspire to increase the commissions and do more business to earn more. They also asked the agents to thread carefully and follow all regulations by both the company and that of National Insurance Commission.

Mr. Emmanuel Ampong , Branch Manager at Madina and Mrs. Docas Badu, Branch Manager at Spintex all expressed happiness with the Agents saying that their drive and passion that the awardees have shown in their commitment to excellence in their roles, is what has made Priority Insurance Company Limited a Role Model in the Insurance sector; while the HR and PA to the Managing Director, Miss Eunice Dede Ofei, through her vote of thanks advised the agents and agencies not to relent, but to strive for greater heights.

Acknowledging that each individual is unique, Priority Insurance Company added a personal touch to its recognition program. Alongside the traditional cash rewards, Priority Insurance presented personalized citations of appreciation to each agent present.

The effects of Priority Insurance’s recognition program extend far beyond the award ceremony. This approach fuels a workforce that are motivated, engaged, and invested in the company’s success.

“High-performing agents, armed with the knowledge given, consistently deliver exceptional service to our clients and that is why we always do this each year, and we are looking for a way to do it differently next year,” Mr. Matthew Aidoo hinted Atinka TV in an interview that day. There were winners who excelled in resilience and execution across their working and challenging environs. There were also those who were rewarded for their entrepreneurial abilities and extra efforts.

Bernice Akosua Nyarko, was chosen in the special award category of “DVLA Best Agent Nationwide,” Mrs. Esther Ntorinkansah Badu as “Best Agent Non-Motor Nation-wide” and Joel Oppong-Antwi from Kumasi as “Second Best Nation-wide” and were described by the General Manager, Marketing and Business Development, Mr. Salifu Abubakar Godmar as “relentless agents who breaks difficult barriers, extends the insurance horizon and inspires others in their territory to do more.”

The star award went to Mrs. Esther Ntorinkansah Badu again, an agent at the Weija branch, who won Ghs 39,226 cash. The Overall Best Agent (National) who won it 2022 and now 2023, Esther Ntorinkansa, speaking to Atinka TV also expressed her profound gratitude to Priority Insurance Company Limited for honoring her again. However, she mentioned that her colleagues should try to be more than her and that she will be glad to see others win next year.

The Managing Director, Mr. Matthew Kweku Aidoo, who went on to congratulate the outstanding agents personally, said they exemplified people who were committed to the hallmarks of excellence in the execution of their duties.

Meanwhile, Ernest Kwaku Danquah, Head of Retail and Agency, congratulated the awardees for their hard work and consistency. He also assured clients of the continuous provision of Customer Service Values, which has always been the driving tool for the growth of Priority Insurance Company Limited.

Right after the award ceremony, the agents were given lunch treat at Alisa Hotel held in their honor to further thank them for their business.

Source : Samuel Kwame Boadu