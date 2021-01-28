Priority Insurance, a member of the Tobinco Group of Companies has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as boxes of hand sanitizers worth Gh¢2,000.00 to the Cluster of schools of the Tesano Police Depot and Airport, respectively.

At a short ceremony to present the items to the schools, Mr Felix Akyea- Bekoe, the General Manager of the Company indicated that, the donation was one of the many donations that Priority has made.

He said in their bid to support schools and the students in the fight against COVID-19, decided to present the sanitizers to enable them stay protected.

Mr Akyea- Bekoe educated the students on the need to observe all the safety protocols such as the washing of hands regularly, sanitizing their hands, observing social distancing, avoid touching their faces after exposing their hands- on various objects and other protocols as advised by the Ghana Health Service and the World Health Organization (WHO).

He said insurance penetration in the country was low and therefore craved the indulgence of Educational Policy Makers to include insurance as a subject in the Educational Curriculum from the lower primary stage since the students were those who would grow to become businessmen and women, policy makers and managers.

This, he added would help the students to embrace insurance as a necessity and not an option. Mr Akyea- Bekoe affirmed that; Management of Priority Insurance would continue to extend the donations to other schools to support the Government’s efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Superintendent Henry Amankwatia, the Officer in Charge of the Police Education Schools who received the items expressed gratitude to the management of Priority Insurance for the donation.

He indicated that, the PPE came at the right time the schools needed them most to support the government’s efforts at fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic and made an appeal to other organizations to emulate what Priority Insurance had done.