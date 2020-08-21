The Priority Insurance Company Limited, a member of the Tobinco Group of Companies, has established satellite offices at Donkorkrom, Nkawkaw and Kwahu-Mpraeso to extend services to the doorstep of potential customers.

Mr Abubakar Salifu, the Head of Marketing, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kwahu Mpraeso, said the move was to ensure that customers get easy access to genuine and quality insurance service to protect their livelihoods and help create employment for the youth.

He said the National Insurance Commission (NIC) had introduced a new technology, the Motor Insurance Database (MID), that ensures customers details were saved electronically for easy accessibility.

He said a short code was also created to enable customers to verify the validity of their insurance policies.

“Insurers don’t pay claims for vehicles with fake motor insurance policies,” he added.

Mr Salifu said the company was duly licensed by the National Insurance Commission (NIC) to underwrite non-life insurance businesses for customers.

He said the company was poised to offer a comprehensive portfolio of innovative and customer-oriented insurance products designed to deliver effective covers for various needs of individuals, households, businesses, enterprises and corporate entities.

He, therefore, called on the public to get their properties insured to stay safe.