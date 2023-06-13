Prison Officers asked to reform inmates to fit into society

Mr Bright Kwabla Agbodeka, a Member of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called on the Prison Officers to improve upon the reformation processes of prison inmates to better reintegration into their society.

He said though the officers had a mandate to reform inmates for their successful resettlement into society and their rights ought to be respected during the cause of their reformation.

Mr Agbodeka made the call during an engagement with the Officers of the Kete-Krachi Medium Security Prison at Kete-Krachi in the Krachi West Municipality of the Oti Region.

The engagement formed part of activities marking the 2023 Constitution Week celebration.

He said, “the longest serving Constitution is the 1992 Constitution and it is a great achievement.”

He noted that if other countries had a constitutional rule spanning over 100 years, then Ghanaians had a duty to help sustain their own democracy too.

The Commission Member said the rule of law and use of appropriate channels for redress must be maintained to sustain Ghana’s democracy.

Mr Agbodeka said, “we must demonstrate patriotism by living in peace with others, showing love and contributing to the development of communities where we live.”

He said Ghana had been touted as the beacon of democracy in Africa and that everything possible must be done to sustain that reputation, stressing that a coup d’état could not sustain any nation and its people hence it was not the best option.

Mr Robert Kwesi Boame, the Oti Regional Director of the NCCE, commended the security agencies for their intensive role in sustaining the country’s current democracy.

Speaking on the theme: “Thirty years of consolidating constitutional democracy and building national cohesion; the role of the security service,” Mr Boame gave a background of the Political History of Ghana from the First Republic, 1960 through to the Fourth Republic, 1992 and said it was worth celebrating the 30 years of uninterrupted democratic rule in Ghana.

Mr Francis Dusey, a Deputy Director of the Commission, who officiated the programme, expressed the Commission’s appreciation to the Officers of Krachi Prisons and pledged the Commission’s continuous engagement with them.