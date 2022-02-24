Prison officer’s gun goes off accidently in courtroom

The accidental discharge of a gun held by a prison officer at the (Criminal Court Five) High Court division halted proceeding of the court this morning.

The prison officer whose gun went off accidentally got injured in the left leg in the process and rushed to the Judicial Service Clinic for treatment.

The incident, however, sent people at the court trembling.

The officer was among his colleagues who escorted the alleged kidnapers of the two Canadian girls to court.

The court presided over by Mrs Justice Lydia Osei Marfo suspended sitting and retired to her chambers, after which the Police at the Ministries were contacted to visit the scene.