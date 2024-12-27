Prison Riot in Mozambique’s Capital Leaves 33 Dead Amid Ongoing Election Unrest

A prison riot in Maputo, Mozambique’s capital, has resulted in at least 33 deaths and 15 injuries, as tensions surrounding the country’s disputed October election continue to fuel civil unrest.

The violence erupted on December 25, 2024, following the confirmation of Frelimo party’s electoral victory by the country’s top court two days earlier. Opposition groups have accused the ruling party of rigging the vote, sparking widespread protests across the nation.

Bernardino Rafael, Mozambique’s police general commander, stated that the riot inside the prison escalated into violent clashes outside, leading to the tragic death toll. However, Justice Minister Helena Kida clarified that the unrest originated within the prison, asserting that the violence was not directly linked to the external protests. The riot saw the escape of 1,534 prisoners, with authorities managing to recapture 150 so far. There have been reports of similar break-out attempts at two other prisons, heightening concerns about a broader security crisis.

The violence follows a wave of protests and unrest after the court’s December 23 ruling, which validated Frelimo’s election win. The Interior Minister reported at least 21 fatalities linked to the unrest, while civil society group Plataforma Decide noted that clashes with police have resulted in the deaths of at least 130 individuals since the election. As Mozambique grapples with escalating political instability, authorities are bracing for further unrest in the coming days.