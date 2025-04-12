Prison Sentences for Illegal Miners Strain Ghana’s Resources, Official Argues

Mustapha Gbande, Deputy General Secretary of Ghana’s National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized the government’s reliance on imprisoning illegal miners, particularly foreign nationals, calling it economically unsustainable.

During an interview on Starr Chart with Bola Ray, he emphasized that incarceration drains state funds without deterring offenders who disregard local laws.

“Arresting and jailing individuals imposes a financial burden on the state,” Gbande stated, noting that foreign miners often arrive in Ghana with no intent to comply with regulations. He advocated for stricter deportation policies instead, arguing, “Those who exploit our resources irresponsibly should be expelled and barred from returning—regardless of their investments.”

Gbande cited the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s past approach as more effective, claiming firsthand knowledge of deportation measures that reduced costs and deterred violations. For Ghanaian offenders, he proposed expedited court proceedings and reparations. “Offenders must repair environmental damage immediately. Failure to comply should result in imprisonment. Enforcing this rigorously would restore accountability,” he said.

The debate over balancing punitive measures with fiscal responsibility reflects broader challenges in resource-rich nations. While incarceration aims to uphold justice, its economic toll raises questions about long-term viability. Countries like Peru and Indonesia have similarly grappled with alternatives such as fines or community-led restoration, underscoring the complexity of aligning legal deterrence with economic pragmatism. Ghana’s path forward may hinge on adapting strategies that prioritize both environmental preservation and fiscal sustainability.