Prisoners advised to comport, abide by rules

The Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, has advised inmates of Nsawam Medium Prisons to comport themselves and abide by rules.

The chief soldier said the purpose of their incarceration is not to punish them but to make them better people hence the need to obey instructions and orders to make their stay bearable.

“The purpose of the prison is to reform them, so if they comport themselves and heed to their instructions and orders given by the supervisors, I think they will not have any problem staying in the prisons until their time is over and can join the society at large.” He said.

Vice Admiral Amoama led a delegation from the Military high command and members of the Men’s Fellowship of the Garrisons Methodist/Presbyterian Church, Burma Camp to visit inmates at the special block that held condemned prisoners at the Medium Security Prison.

The visitors held nine lessons and carols service, spent time with inmates and donated two industrial sewing machines to facilitate skills training, an unspecified amount of cash, wall fans, food items and sachet water bags.

The gesture, he said, formed “part of the Biblical Commission” to visit those in prison.

“Christmas is here with us again and Jesus is the reason. It is also a period of sharing, so we came to share a few items for the use of the inmates,” he said.

In the past, the Garrison Methodist/Presbyterian Church with support from the Military high command, had executed several projects for the Nsawam Prisons, including painting and renovation of structures.

Since December 2018, the group have visited the cell 12 times and had supported inmates with para legal aid and skills training.