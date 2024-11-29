Private 5G Networks to Outpace Digital Antenna Systems, Says ABI Research

ABI Research has forecasted a significant shift in indoor connectivity solutions, predicting that private 5G networks will grow at a staggering 63% annually until 2029, compared to a more modest 21% increase for Digital Antenna Systems (DAS).

This growth is expected to result in a market value of approximately $19.4 billion for private 5G networks and $44.2 billion for DAS.

Sam Bowling, a research analyst at ABI, emphasized that while DAS remains the preferred choice for large-scale environments such as airports, private 5G is gaining momentum across various sectors. This surge is attributed to private 5G’s ability to support advanced technologies like millimeter-wave (mmWave), low-latency connections, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

“Private 5G is poised for broader adoption, particularly in greenfield sites, where networks can be fully optimized to meet specific needs,” Bowling stated. He noted that this technology is becoming increasingly attractive to industries looking for more flexible, high-performance solutions for indoor connectivity.

However, Bowling also cautioned that the rapid growth of private 5G comes with its own set of challenges. Providers must focus on ensuring scalable, reliable coverage in complex environments and across diverse building architectures, all while meeting the growing demand for high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity.

Despite the rise of private 5G, ABI’s research suggests that DAS will continue to play a crucial role in environments requiring broad coverage, like large venues and stadiums. To remain competitive, Bowling advised vendors to focus on emerging trends such as network slicing and neutral host solutions, which will allow for more flexible, scalable, and cost-effective deployments.

As the market evolves, both private 5G and DAS are expected to play important but distinct roles in shaping the future of indoor connectivity.