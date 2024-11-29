Friday, November 29, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Technology

    Private 5G Networks to Outpace Digital Antenna Systems, Says ABI Research

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    ABI Research has forecasted a significant shift in indoor connectivity solutions, predicting that private 5G networks will grow at a staggering 63% annually until 2029, compared to a more modest 21% increase for Digital Antenna Systems (DAS).

    This growth is expected to result in a market value of approximately $19.4 billion for private 5G networks and $44.2 billion for DAS.

    Sam Bowling, a research analyst at ABI, emphasized that while DAS remains the preferred choice for large-scale environments such as airports, private 5G is gaining momentum across various sectors. This surge is attributed to private 5G’s ability to support advanced technologies like millimeter-wave (mmWave), low-latency connections, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

    “Private 5G is poised for broader adoption, particularly in greenfield sites, where networks can be fully optimized to meet specific needs,” Bowling stated. He noted that this technology is becoming increasingly attractive to industries looking for more flexible, high-performance solutions for indoor connectivity.

    However, Bowling also cautioned that the rapid growth of private 5G comes with its own set of challenges. Providers must focus on ensuring scalable, reliable coverage in complex environments and across diverse building architectures, all while meeting the growing demand for high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity.

    Despite the rise of private 5G, ABI’s research suggests that DAS will continue to play a crucial role in environments requiring broad coverage, like large venues and stadiums. To remain competitive, Bowling advised vendors to focus on emerging trends such as network slicing and neutral host solutions, which will allow for more flexible, scalable, and cost-effective deployments.

    As the market evolves, both private 5G and DAS are expected to play important but distinct roles in shaping the future of indoor connectivity.

    Previous article
    Australia Approves Groundbreaking Social Media Ban for Children, Sparking Controversy
    Next article
    MTN Group Partners with Open RAN Development Company to Enhance Network Innovation Across Africa
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Ghana’s Presidential Candidates Sign Peace Pact Ahead of December Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Presidential candidates in Ghana’s upcoming general elections have committed...

    Forty Young Women Graduate from MEST Africa’s GROW Digital Marketing Programme

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Forty young women have completed MEST Africa’s GROW Digital...

    NDC’s Kwame Awuah Darko Urges Ghanaians to Hold Party Accountable from Day One if Elected

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Kwame Awuah Darko, a prominent member of the opposition...

    MTN Extends Ralph Mupita’s Contract as Group President and CEO Until 2030

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Telecommunications giant MTN has confirmed the extension of Ralph...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    Ghana’s Presidential Candidates Sign Peace Pact Ahead of December Elections

    Headlines 0
    Presidential candidates in Ghana’s upcoming general elections have committed...

    Forty Young Women Graduate from MEST Africa’s GROW Digital Marketing Programme

    Business 0
    Forty young women have completed MEST Africa’s GROW Digital...

    NDC’s Kwame Awuah Darko Urges Ghanaians to Hold Party Accountable from Day One if Elected

    Politics 0
    Kwame Awuah Darko, a prominent member of the opposition...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE