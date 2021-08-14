Private basic schools in Volta prospect emerging technologies in education

Coral Reef Innovation Lab, a tech hub, has brought together private schools in the Volta Region to train them on digital transformation in the education landscape.

The tech hub, in line with its quest to leverage the government’s policy to accelerate development through ICT, partners with hardware and software providers to inject cutting-edge technology into education.

As part of a nationwide tour, Coral Draw held what it called an information session and policy hackathon in Ho with the leadership and other stakeholders of private basic schools.

Participants were introduced to the various solutions being offered by the Hub, and which included a highly innovative platform that digitized the classroom.

It also has a school management system, a coding, and a robotics program to set the stage for high-end careers in ICT.

The meeting was in collaboration with the Ho Node Hub, which specialises in digital skills training, to brainstorm and produce solid policy instruments.

Boahemaa Ntim, Coral Reef’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) said the education technology landscape continued to enjoy success in sustaining and enhancing teaching and learning against all odds.

She told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that private schools must come along with the fourth industrial revolution, and begin introducing kids to technology and ICT at an early stage to enhance special features and analytical building capacity.

The COO pointed out that the project helped open up portals for content that could be marketed on the international stage, and would boost content development and consistently improve the capacity of teachers to keep up with the tech revolution.

With support from Ecobank and Cal Bank, Coral Reef presents an affordable and flexible package and has structured a graduated system to enable interested schools of all financial strengths to benefit.

Madam Ntim said the Company’s corporate social responsibility component of the project catered for deprived schools and would engage them towards the necessary support.

The project will pilot in the Volta Region in September with 20 schools, and the information session sought to address challenges with educational technology deployment.

Participants mentioned funding as a major blockade and made appeals to the government to provide favorable policies including tax holidays, soft loans, and other financial support.

Patricia Nkornu, a teacher from a preschool in Tsibu Bethel, a farming community in the Ho West District, said to the GNA that the digital learning program was a great initiative that would attract children and encourage them to attend school.

Reverend Robert Sedo, who owns a school at Sogakope in the South Tongu District, also said he was “very much elated” about the initiative, and would consider a collaboration with the tech hub.