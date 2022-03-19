Private Companies Urged To Partner NRSA To Build Rest Stops On Highways

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has appealed to private companies to partner the authority to build rest stops along the major highways in the country to curb the rampant trend of road carnages.

The NRSA explained it would effectively enforce road safety regulations which mandate drivers to rest after every four hours.

Speaking to the media on the sideline of an event in Tema to sensitize truck drivers on vehicle, driver, passenger and pedestrian safety, Mr Daniel Wuaku, Deputy Director Planning and Programmes of the NRSA stated that rest stops were an issue of great concern to the authority.

He added that rest stops offered drivers and passengers on a long journey the opportunity to rest and then later continue with their journey to their destinations.

Mr. Wuaku explained that other stakeholders including the various Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) could also take up the challenge to ensure that enough rest stops were built at vantage points on the major highways for use.

He said building rest stops would also create job opportunities for people in the benefiting communities, saying it would also help save lives and property, especially on the major highways.

Chief Superintendent Dr. Samuel Sasu Menah, Director of Operations, Motor Transport and Traffic (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service Headquarters Accra, stated that it was the duty of the police to ensure the various road safety regulations were strictly enforced to curb road carnages.

He explained that haulage drivers played an integral role in the country, adding that it was imperative to sensitize them on the various road safety measures to ensure the drivers and other pedestrians were always safe.