Private Lawyer Kofi Bentil Criticizes Loot Recovery Efforts, Warns of Political Cycle of Corruption

Private legal practitioner Kofi Bentil has warned that Ghana’s loot recovery initiatives must be guided by the lessons of history, emphasizing the need to avoid repeating past mistakes.

In a Facebook post responding to Professor Kwaku Asare’s comments on the importance of recovering looted properties for Ghana’s development, Bentil expressed concern that efforts to reclaim stolen assets often lead to a cycle in which “the recoverers become the looters and the looters become the recoverers.” He pointed to the reemergence of businessman Alfred Woyome in NDC politics as an example of this cycle, suggesting that the country’s citizens are the ones who ultimately lose while politicians continue to take turns in corrupt practices.

Professor Asare had earlier advocated for a determined, transparent, and just approach to loot recovery, stressing that it was a moral and strategic necessity for rebuilding public trust, enhancing governance, and creating a more equitable society. He asserted that the recovery process would help ensure that resources benefit all Ghanaians, rather than enriching a select few.

In a related development, President-elect John Dramani Mahama has formed a special team called Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL), tasked with gathering information on suspected corruption. The chair of the ORAL, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, clarified that the team would cease functioning once an Attorney-General is appointed, approved by Parliament, and sworn into office. The team’s collected reports will be forwarded to the Attorney-General for further legal actions.

However, the formation of ORAL has sparked mixed reactions. Martin Kpebu, another member of the team, echoed Ablakwa’s statement, confirming that ORAL’s role was only to collect evidence and pass it to the relevant institutions for investigation. On the other hand, Old Tafo lawmaker Vincent Ekow Assafuah criticized the committee for making vague allegations of corruption without substantiating their claims. He accused ORAL members of playing politics with the issue and warned that they could face defamation suits.

Assafuah further challenged the legitimacy of the committee, calling it an unconstitutional body with no legal authority. He argued that existing state institutions such as EOCO, the OSP, and CHRAJ are better equipped to handle anti-corruption matters, and suggested that ORAL was merely a populist move.

Similarly, Mary Addah, Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), also criticized ORAL as a politically motivated initiative. She suggested that Mahama should have directed citizens to report corruption concerns to established institutions instead of forming a new, unregulated committee. While expressing support for the fight against corruption, Addah emphasized the importance of empowering existing institutions rather than creating new bodies that may lack legal backing and investigative powers.

In response to the criticism, President-elect Mahama clarified that ORAL would not investigate individuals directly. Instead, it would serve as a collection point for evidence of corruption, which would then be handed over to the appropriate authorities. He reiterated that the committee would not involve any payments or have a budget, underscoring its role as a temporary focal point until the new administration is in place.

As the debate continues, the future of the ORAL initiative remains uncertain, with questions surrounding its effectiveness and legality in the broader context of Ghana’s fight against corruption.