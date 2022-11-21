Private legal practitioner donates motorbikes to Bekwai Police Command

Mr Ralph Poku -Adusei, a private legal practitioner, has donated two motorbikes, helmets and other accessories to the Police Command in the Bekwai Constituency.

The lawyer and Managing Partner at Trent Legal Amansie Chambers during a recent familiarization tour of the Bekwai Constituency, made a stopover at the Police command and during his interaction with the command, it came to the fore that the constituency has a logistical deficit when it comes to mobility options.

The intervention of Ralph Poku-Adusei, had come in handy to support the efforts of the Police in Bekwai before, during and after the Christmas festivities in their bid to fight crime.

The Bekwai District has a total of seven Police Stations.

They are located at Senfi, Anwiankwanta, Ahwiaa, Essumeja, Abodom, Kokofu and Bekwai.

Inspite of this level of Police presence, residents of the Bekwai District have endured recent highway robberies and pockets of insecurity.

This has largely been attributed to the lack of transportation logistics to enable Police in the Bekwai District respond rapidly to distress calls and complaints.

The only pick-up truck allocated to the Bekwai Police command has broken down for several years.

The constituency currently can boast of one Toyota Camry vehicle that it uses for its patrol duties.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Mr Poku-Adusei, said he was compelled to assist the Police right away after his visit because as the yuletide approaches, the security of market women, traders, and customers had to be prioritised.

“The Police are a very important establishment in our country and they deserve the support of everyone of us to do their work in keeping us safe.

I consider this presentation a community duty and I look forward to doing much more for the Police command in Bekwai and all other institutions that provide critical support to the district,” Mr Poku-Adusei added.

“Maintenance they say is not really a culture that is upheld in our country. However, I urge the Police command to do everything possible to undertake regular maintenance of the motorbikes in order to have them in service for a long time,” the lawyer said.