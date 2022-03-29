Private Orphanages Suffering Under Economic Hardship

The present economic hardships caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic is hitting hard on the private orphanages in the country.

Most of the orphanages are unable to get three square meals to feed their inmates, pay their utilities, buy drugs and other essential items needed for the proper upkeep of the inmates.

Madam Christiana Jim Konadu, Deputy Director of Ashan Children’s Home at Denase in the Afigya Kwabre South District of Ashanti region, revealed this when the Oforikrom branch of the Christ Apostolic Church of Ghana donated an amount of GH¢5,000.00 to the Home.

This was after the church organized a party for the inmates of the Home as well as elders and widows of the church.

Madam Konadu said the global pandemic and its subsequent economic hardships had directly affected their operations and support received from individuals and groups.

She explained that due to the economic hardships people were no more paying them regular visits with donations and support, as it used to be.

Madam Konadu said most private orphanages depended largely on the benevolence of individuals and philanthropic groups and since these were no more coming, their operations had been seriously affected.

She, therefore, appealed to the government and private organisations to extend their support to enable the orphanages to cater for these under privileged children in their care.

Elder Sampson Kofi Wiredu, Presiding Elder of the Church, said, it was time the government came in to support deprived private orphanages as it was doing to the public ones, to enable them to cater effectively for the children in their care.

He said it was sad to see some of these private homes struggling to pay utility bills and buy essential items to fend for these poor children who were under their care.

Elder Wiredu underscored the key role being played by these orphanages to help reduce streetism and its potential dangers on society and called on individuals and corporate organisations to assist these orphanages.

He said it was the duty of everyone to visit and take care of these vulnerable children in society.

Pastor Isaac Kofi Hughes, Oforikrom Area Head Pastor of the Apostolic church Ghana, charged Christians to always show love to those in need.