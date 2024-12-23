Private School Heads Urge Government Action Over Delayed WASSCE Results Amid University Admission Threats

The Conference of Heads of Private Second-Cycle Schools (CHOPSS) has raised urgent concerns about the delayed release of the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results, attributing the holdup to an outstanding GH₵118 million debt owed by the Ministry of Education to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

In a statement released on December 22, 2024, CHOPSS expressed its dismay at the impact the delay is having on university admissions for thousands of students, particularly those from private schools. The association emphasized that the financial shortfall has caused a breakdown in key scanners used for processing objective test cards, exacerbating the delay in releasing the results.

The delayed results are placing students in private schools, who have already paid their WASSCE registration fees, at a disadvantage. With university application deadlines fast approaching, including January 7, 2025, for the University of Education, Winneba, and ongoing applications for the University of Mines and Technology, the delay threatens to derail students’ ability to secure timely admission to higher education.

CHOPSS called for immediate action from the government, urging the disbursement of the overdue funds to WAEC to facilitate the swift release of the results. “The government’s failure to address this issue promptly is deeply unfair to private schools, parents, and students,” the association stated.

WAEC had earlier confirmed that the delay was due to the breakdown of the scanners needed for processing the examination cards, a problem the council attributed to a lack of sufficient funds for repairs. The council is awaiting the release of additional funds from the Ministry of Education to resolve the issue.

If the situation is not addressed in the coming days, CHOPSS warned that it would be forced to collaborate with parents and students to take further action to resolve the crisis.

Read from statement from CHOPSS below:

CHOPSS Press Release Regarding Release of Results.docx – Google Docs