Private sector lauded for role in promoting education in Ghana

Mrs. Dorothy Opare-Baidu, Oforikrom Municipal Director of Education, has commended the private sector for their tremendous role in education delivery, especially at the basic level.

She said the Government appreciated the tremendous contribution of the private sector in education and would continue to collaborate effectively to strengthen quality and inclusive education at all levels.

Mrs Opare-Baidu, stated these in an address read on her behalf at the third graduation ceremony of the Semanhyia Royal International School at Bomso in the Oforikrom Municipality.

It was on the theme “Academic Success of Learners in the 21st Century: The Role of Parents and Facilitators.”

Mrs. Opare-Baidu commended the proprietor of the school for the huge investment in the provision of modern academic infrastructure, which was helping to promote quality education delivery in the school.

She said the Government would continue to offer support to strengthen the private sector participation in education delivery in the country.

Nana John Kofi Akoteng Semanhyia, Director of the school, commended the staff and management of the school for their hard work and dedication, which was propelling the school to higher heights.

He urged them to continue to place high premium and value on the academic and moral education of the children to ensure their holistic development and growth in the future.

As part of efforts to motivate the teachers and staff, Nana Semanhyia presented an amount of GHS 20,000.00 to be shared among 10 selected teachers for their hard work and dedication to the school.

He also presented a brand-new car to one of the teachers, Mr Stephen Amoabeng, for emerging as the overall best teacher at the school.

Ms. Belinda Brobbey, another teacher, also received a sponsorship package to travel to Dubai to spend the holidays