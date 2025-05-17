Private Universities Save Ghana GH¢50k Annually Per Student: Education Chair

Ghana’s government saves approximately GH¢50,000 per student annually through private university enrollments, according to Peter Kwasi Nortsu-Kotoe, Chairman of Parliament’s Select Committee on Education.

The figure, derived from research on tertiary education costs, highlights how private institutions alleviate fiscal burdens by funding infrastructure, faculty salaries, and accommodation.

Nortsu-Kotoe shared these findings during a visit to KAAF University in the Central Region, part of a nationwide tour assessing educational institutions. “Private universities relieve the state from financing lecture halls, hostels, and staff salaries,” he stated, acknowledging challenges such as land acquisition faced by private institutions. He emphasized that private universities’ contributions remain underrecognized, adding, “Your efforts will one day gain the acknowledgment they deserve.”

KAAF University Vice Chancellor Professor Herbert Kwabla Dei called for equitable government support, urging scholarships and research allowances akin to those in public universities. “The same benefits for public university students and lecturers should extend to private sectors,” he said. Founder Michael Aidoo criticized the ‘No Fees Stress’ policy, arguing it disproportionately benefits institutions over students. “Many qualified learners face exclusion due to financial barriers,” he noted, proposing a revised aid scheme accessible to all tertiary students regardless of institution type.

The dialogue underscores growing tensions in Ghana’s education financing as private universities bridge gaps in public capacity. With over 80 private institutions nationwide, their role in easing fiscal strain remains pivotal yet contentious amid calls for policy parity.