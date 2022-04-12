Pro Debut Of Samuel Takyi Comes Off At Ga Mashie Hall On April 15

Bazooka Promotions and Management Syndicate led by Ike Bazooka Quartey on Monday organized a final Press Conference to announce the “Warriors Way” bout which comes off at the Ga Mashie Hall of the Trust Sport Emporium on Friday April 15, 2022.

Mr. Clement Quartey, Director of Bazooka Promotions and Manager of Samuel Takyi thanked all who have supported them and hinted that they will sell tickets on line, via *713*33*454#. He said the ticket range from 50ghc, for regular, 100ghc for VIP, to 200ghc for the ringside.

The GBA President, Mr. Abraham Neequaye acknowledged in his remarks that they are happy Samuel Takyi has joined the professional ranks, after a tussle with the Ghana Boxing Federation who wanted him to be at the Commonwealth Games..

He commended Bazooka Promotions and hoped that Takyi will be a world champion.

He tasked the media to promote Bazooka and the rising star, Samuel Takyi also known as the “Ring Warrior”

Fans of Takyi charged the Mudor conference hall with songs to herald the return of Bazooka Promotions and Samuel Takyi, the new king coming up.

The 2020 Olympic Games Bronze medalist promised to put up a memorable show and urged boxing fans to come and watch him. He thanked all Ghanaians who welcomed him after the Olympic Games.

He said Kamaradeen has not fought anyone like him and does not know any senior in boxing. Samuel Takyi expressed that he is the best, and believes he can be a world champion within two or three years. “This bout is so special to me and I have prepared well to give my fans a good fight” he said.

Coach of Kamaradeen, (20-11-9) Ernest Ofori replied that there are seniors who will show him adequate ring experience. “We are coming for war, we will teach Takyi what he doesn’t know in the ring, we don’t want to talk much” he declared.

The undercards will see marvelous Moses Adjei Selvi versus Emmanuel Otoo in a Super Bantamweight contest, Ezekiel Annan versus Nathaniel Nukpe in Super Featherweight contest, Super Lightweight Derek Quaye aka ‘Jesus’ will also face Daniel Quaye aka Black Tension in a return encounter.

Michael Decardi Nelson will come up against Dennis Nyarko in a Bantamweight clash. All the undercard boxers had the opportunity to brag, so Friday is going to be another great night for Ghana Boxing.

The bill is sponsored by Uncle Tee, Kara Coco and Special Ice.