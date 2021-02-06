Pro Fighting Factory Gym and Promotions on Friday presented boxing equipment to the Wisdom Boxing Gym in Accra.

The items presented by Nii Adote Dzata 1, former President of the

Kickboxing Association on behalf of Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai include punching bags, gloves and pads.

Receiving the items, Coach Ofori Asare who is renovating his facility expressed gratitude for the donation and prayed for source and emissaries. He urged others to emulate the gesture and support Ghana Boxing.

Present at the short but impressive ceremony was Yours Truly, Vice President of the Pro Fighting Factory and Naa Amerley Turkson, Assistant Trainer at the Wisdom Gym. Michael Amanor Cecil Teiko Stanley and Isaac Doku, Manager and Coach and Communications Director respectively at Pro Fighting Factory