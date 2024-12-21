Pro-NDC Group Lauds President-elect John Mahama as the Leader Ghana Needs for Economic Reset

The Professional Forum, a group of professionals aligned with the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has praised President-elect John Dramani Mahama as the exceptional leader needed to steer the country toward economic recovery.

In a statement congratulating Mahama on his victory in the 2024 election, the forum expressed confidence in his leadership abilities, highlighting his consistent vision and commitment to Ghana’s progress.

The group, led by Secretary General Dr. Koma S. Jehu-Appiah, noted that Mahama’s leadership has been evident since 2018, even when many doubted his capacity to lead the nation out of its economic struggles. “As far back as 2018, we believed in your exceptional leadership qualities and your vision to rescue Ghana, even when many others doubted you,” the statement read.

The forum emphasized its readiness to support the new administration, announcing that a strong team of professionals has been assembled to assist in implementing Mahama’s vision of “resetting Ghana.” The group expressed its commitment to contributing in various capacities to help transform the nation’s economic landscape.