Proactive Ghana and Tanyigbe Youth donate to Community Clinic

Proactive Ghana, an Accra-based non-governmental organisation (NGO), has donated two wheelchairs to the Tanyigbe Community Clinic to enhance quality healthcare delivery.

The youth of Tanyigbe also presented one delivery set, an artery forceps, two cord scissors, two resuscitation mask, a reusable bulb suction, two sphygmomanometer and a pulse oxidizer to support the delivery of maternal and new-born healthcare services in Tanyigbe.

The Tanyigbe Community Clinic was established in the mid-seventies by the citizens to bring quality health care delivery to residents.

It was initially operated in a private premises but relocated to its permanent site, Tanyigbe Kpodzi as the population of the community increases.

Togbe Kodi Adiko VI, Paramount Chief of Tanyigbe Traditional Area, said it was their hope that the donated items would help bridge the Basic Obstetric Emergency and Neonatal Care equipment gaps and aid the delivery of quality maternal and new-born healthcare services at the Tanyigbe.

The Paramount Chief said the community, through individual levies and special appeals to specific individuals, home and abroad, was able to finish reconstructing the walls and roofing the building in 2016.

“As the paramount chief of Tanyigbe Traditional Area and a pharmacist by profession, I have taken keen interest in the rehabilitation and expansion of the facility to bring it to an appreciable standard.”

He noted that ensuring basic emergency obstetric and neonatal care for vulnerable groups of the population had been a major challenge towards the attainment of universal health coverage (UHC) for many developing countries, including Ghana.

Togbe Adiko on behalf of the Paramountcy assured the NGO that the items donated would be taken good care of, and used for the purpose for which they are intended.

He said the immediate requirements for the clinic to become a fully-fledged facility include plastering of the new structure, painting works, and installation of electricity at the facility.

Other requirements are provision of appropriate and adequate furniture, storage for drugs and fencing of the facility to provide security.

He appealed to Proactive Ghana, its affiliates and philanthropists to come to the aid of the community by supporting the project financially to facilitate the early completion of work.

“Your wonderful donation to Tanyigbe Community Clinic today is very significant because it has coincided with the annual celebration of Tanyigbe Yam Festival.”

The Paramount Chief also used the occasion to extend an invitation to the donors to join in the celebration of upcoming yam festival.

He tasked the Community Health Management Committee to monitor the outputs from the use of the donated medical equipment and report to the people of Tanyigbe at the grand durbar of the 2022 yam festival celebrations.

Madam Victoria Kelly, Ho Municipal Director of Health Services, received the items and thanked the donors and educated them on Covid-19.

She advised them to adhere to the protocols to prevent infection and also get vaccinated when the vaccine gets to them.