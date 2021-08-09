Proactive Ghana donates wheelchair to the International Health Care Centre

Proactive Ghana, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has donated a wheelchair to the International Health Care Centre (IHCC) in Accra to assist the Centre in the delivery of its health services to its clients and the public.

Mr Theophilus Dzimega Jnr., the Executive Director of Proactive Ghana, handing over the mobility aid to the Centre, said the donation marked the beginning of series of similar activities the organisation intended to take in the coming months.

He said during the previous visit to the Centre, it was realized that the facility lacked a wheelchair.

He said the essence of the donation was to aid people, who visit the health facility and have challenges with mobility.

On plans, Mr Dzimega Jnr said the organisation planned to undertake some activities in the area of HIV/AIDS, adding it was, therefore, appropriate to start such collaboration with West Africa Aids Foundation.

The Executive Director said the NGO supported the IHCC/WAAF because AIDS was one of the areas that most people and organisations often shy away from because of stigmatisation.

“Other areas of interest for Proactive Ghana include work on projects with people living with disability and mental health issues,” he said.

He said, “We have already started with advocacy and research work in these areas and the results will determine how far we will take these projects.”

Mr Dzimega Jnr. said although COVID-19 had affected most of their activities, Proactive Ghana was taking advantage of the new normal to reach out to vulnerable groups such as commercial sex workers.

He said the pandemic had negatively impacted the NGO’s advocacy role and the communities they serve.

Receiving the item, Ms Guro Sorensen, a Senior Nurse at the Centre, indicated that the donation could not have come at any better time as the facility has no wheelchairs at all to help in its activities.

She expressed gratitude to the Management of Proactive Ghana for coming to the assistance of the Centre at this crucial time.

Dr Paul Sowah, the Acting Chief Executive of IHCC/WAAF, thanked Proactive Ghana for the support, indicating that the only wheelchair available was not functioning well.

He said the donation would go a long way to make a difference in the lives of clients whenever they visited the Centre, adding “people are not going to spend energy-carrying people patients, anymore.”

Dr Sowah appealed for more wheelchairs to augment the current one that Proactive Ghana has donated to IHCC/WAAF.