Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Mr Edward Oduro-Kwarteng, Volta Regional Police Commander, has asked the public to ensure the adoption of proactive measures to prevent crime.

He said there was no crime-free society but the public needed to ensure all the necessary mechanisms were in place to forestall crime.

Mr Oduro-Kwarteng was speaking at a seminar organised by the Police Service for staff and security officers of corporate institutions and other stakeholders in Ho.

The seminar was aimed at equipping them with modern skills and techniques to prevent crime at the workplace, home and how to ensure one’s security.

He said it was important to put a premium on security and invest in to help reduce crime to its barest minimum and to prevent terrorists from taking advantage, thereby creating a conducive environment for businesses to flourish.

The DCOP said the country was vulnerable to terrorists attack, considering the activities of the secessionists and the impending December polls, so all hands must be on deck to safeguard the peace.

He, therefore, called on heads and managers of institutions such as Banks, hotels, shopping malls, Churches and Mosques to take extra measures to enhance their security.

Mr Oduro-Kwarteng said the Regional Command in collaboration with sister security agencies were prepared to protect the prevailing peace in the region before, during and after the December polls and called for support from all.

Chief Superintendent of Police, Mrs Brown Mercy Wilson, Volta Regional Crime Officer, called for effective collaboration between the Police and the public to deal with crime and its related issues as security was a shared responsibility.

She said Police could respond to issues of crime and dealt with them in a very effective and timely manner when they were well equipped and provided with accurate information.

She said stakeholder engagement on issues of security was crucial in finding possible ways to protect individuals, society and the country at large from potential terrorist attacks.

The Regional Crime Officer implored the public to observe the people they see around their workplace and homes and to report to the Police, when they suspected anything untoward.