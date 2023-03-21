Probe Gwira Banso Chief For Alleged Extortion From Illegal Miners – President Urged

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been urged to investigate the Divisional Chief of Banso in the Gwira Traditional Area of the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira Municipality in the Western Region, Nana Ette Akrade II, over the accusations of his alleged involvement in extortion.

The chief has been accused of extorting money from galamseyers (illegal miners), operating illegally in his traditional area of jurisdiction without recourse to the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006(ACT 703).

Recently, there was news publication about Nana Ette Akrade II’s alleged involvement in bribery and corruption with galamsey operations in the Gwira Banso Divisional Area.

The investigations have revealed how the Gwira Banso Chief and his elders have connived and succeeded in giving out already mined pits of the mining companies to the illegal miners to mine.

An 11-pages of hand written document which was intercepted from Gwira Banso Divisional Area detailed how Nana Ette Akrade II has been using his office to employ person known to be his secretary to be collecting monies on the daily basis from the illegal small-scale miners who were given out these pits.

The hand written document in the Note One exercise book embossed picture of Nana Ette Akrade II has records of how the chief and his elders have enjoyed the proceeds from the illegal small scale mining operators on their land since 2000 till 2023.

The illegal miners, according to document available to this paper paid monies between GH¢3000.00 and GH¢2000.00 in the daily basis since in the year 2000 to 2023 after which the chief shares the money with his elders and other beneficiaries.

The document showed the various titles of the concessions of the pits by the various mining companies which had fallen under traditional jurisdiction of Nana Ette Akrade II.

Residents and youth of Gwria Banso kicked against this acts by their chief, and described it as complete bribery and corruption, hence the need for the government to investigate Nana Ette Akrade II.

The group calling itself Banso Coalition Against Illegal Mining therefore, called on the government to initiate an investigation to find out how galamsey is destroying water bodies in the Gwira Banso as conflicting stories emerge to dent the image of President Akufo-Addo and New Patriotic Party (NPP). government.

According to the group, there are pieces of documentary envidence which showed that the menace of illegal small scale mining activities is still prevalent in the Gwira Banso and its adjoining communities and the colour of water bodies has not changed in the area.

The group indicated that the fight against galamsey in Gwira Traditional Area, particularly in Banso keeps failing, because the chief, land owners, stakeholders and politicians are part of the problem.

According to the group, Nana Ette Akrade II has publicly endorsed illegal small scale mining activities in his area to the extent that it has become like an equity.

However, when contacted to get his side of the story, Nana Ette Akrade II flatly declined to comment and rather invited the journalist to come to Banso before he can respond to the matter appropriately.

But when this journalist quizzed him further, Nana Ette Akrade II denied endorsing illegal mining activities as well as benefiting from the mining activities of galamseyers in the area.

He stressed that his outfit is not even aware of anyone being employed in Gwira Banso who is mandated to take daily records of the monies collected from the miners.

“I am not even aware that my photo is being embossed on the Note One of the exercise to take daily records of the activities of the illegal small scale miners,” the Gwira Banso Divisional Chief stated.