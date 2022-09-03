Procal Links Ghana ready to meet the demands of African market

Alhaji Alhassan Mutala Chief Executive Officer of Procal Links Ghana Limited, the official match ball partner of Ghana Football Association (GFA), has hinted that his outfit is capable and ready to supply match balls to other African football leagues.

Speaking in an interview with the media, Alhaji Mutala said his company who had been sole supplier of balls to both Ghana Premier League (GPL) and Division One for the past three seasons adding that they recently took delivery of a 40 footer container of tempo balls just to fulfill contractual obligation with the GFA as the new football season was about to start.

Procal Links first introduced Macron match balls in their business relationship with Ghana Football Association before coming up with the famous and match talked about TEMPO balls, which later became coaches favourite in the GPL.

Alhaji Mutala said the tempo of Macron and Tempo balls were specially designed for the African weather condition and the facilities available for the game.

He added that the balls were durable and good for the continent and called on all African Football Federations to honour their football leagues with match balls designed for Africa performance for football fans to enjoy.

Tempo Balls will be the official match balls for the new GPL.