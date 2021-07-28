Processes underway to review distribution guidelines of DACF

Processes are underway to review the distribution guidelines of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF).

The aim is to help inculcate some of the concerns raised by Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) into the guidelines to promote fairness and inclusiveness in the distribution of the fund.

Mr Alex Kwasi Akpo, Chairman of the Ho Municipal Assembly Disability Fund Management Committee, made this known at a forum to disseminate an evidence-based review of the DACF disbursement and management guidelines in Kumasi.

The Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations (GAF), with the support of Ghana Somubi Dwumadie, undertook the DACF guidelines review exercise to help address some of the challenges facing persons with disabilities in the disbursement of the fund.

Mr Akpo said it was regrettable that some people considered the fund as a tool to score political points, especially at the district level.

He said DACF was instituted to promote development at the local levels while helping vulnerable and people with disabilities with financial assistants to take care of themselves and also engage in profitable ventures.

Mr Kwame Mensah, Programmes Manager of GFD, said the purpose of the forum was to disseminate widely the research findings on the utilization and management of the DACF for persons with disabilities.

He said the engagements were to expose stakeholders to some of the challenges identified in the guidelines that governed the distribution of the Common Fund.

Among the findings, during the review were weak transparent and accountable systems in the fund, political influence, pressure and infiltration across all the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies, delays and others.

Mr Mensah said a proposal on how to address some of the challenges identified in the review exercise would soon be sent to the government to ensure that the guidelines were effective, efficient and inclusive for the benefit of people with disabilities.