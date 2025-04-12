Prodigy Finance Expands Global Education Access with New University Partnerships

Prodigy Finance, a leading financier for international students pursuing graduate studies abroad, has announced a significant expansion of its partner network, adding prestigious universities in the UK, Germany, France, Australia, and Singapore.

The move aims to dismantle financial barriers for students, particularly through the elimination of upfront deposit requirements at select UK institutions.

Starting in 2025, students approved for Prodigy Finance loans can access funding for programs at new partner schools, including Germany’s EBS Universität, France’s ESDES, Australia’s University of Sydney, Singapore’s Singapore University of Technology and Design, and multiple UK institutions such as Kingston University, Oxford Brookes University, and the University of Aberdeen. Applications for these programs are now open, with academic terms varying by institution.

A standout feature of the expansion is the waiver of the Confirmation of Acceptance of Studies (CAS) deposit a mandatory upfront payment for UK student visas at participating universities.

This policy, already adopted by Aston University, Brunel University, and others, allows students to bypass a hurdle that often delays or derails study plans. Prodigy Finance loans cover full tuition costs, disbursed directly to universities, with living expenses routed to students’ accounts.

Sonal Kapoor, Global Chief Business Officer at Prodigy Finance, emphasized the initiative’s broader mission: “Education is about unlocking potential. By removing financial roadblocks, we’re investing in futures, not just funding degrees.” The company offers loans ranging from $10,000 to $220,000, tailored to students’ projected post-graduation earning potential rather than current financial status.

Students applying before April 14, 2025, are also eligible for scholarships, though specifics remain undisclosed. Prodigy Finance’s model has already supported over 45,000 students globally, with this expansion reinforcing its commitment to equitable access to top-tier education.

Prodigy Finance’s expansion taps into rising demand for affordable international education amid soaring tuition costs and stringent visa financial requirements. By partnering with mid-tier and renowned universities, the firm bridges a gap left by traditional lenders, which often reject applicants without collateral or credit history.

The CAS deposit waiver addresses a critical pain point for UK-bound students, where upfront costs can exceed £10,000. This strategy not only broadens access but also positions Prodigy Finance as a key player in global education finance, aligning with broader trends of income-share agreements and future-earnings-based lending.