Produce teachers to meet 21st century learning demands  – Minister to Colleges of Education

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, has charged Governing Councils of Colleges of Education to produce innovative teachers to meet 21st century learning spaces.

He advised the Councils to train a competitive workforce to be fit for purpose and meet the changing needs of education.

Dr Adutwum said this in Accra at the inauguration of 16 Governing Councils of Colleges of Education in Accra.

The Minister administered the oath of office and oath of secrecy to the Councils with the mandate to proffer strategic direction in managing the affairs of the Colleges.

He urged the Councils to adhere to the tenets of the oath and avoid divulging board meetings to the public.

“You need to desist from recording proceedings of meetings and sending them to others. You need to work in unity and build a good reputation for the Colleges,” he advised.

He said the country had invested in STEM education and had built six state-of-the art science laboratories, stressing that research revealed that 40 per cent of jobs may not exist in the next 10 years.

Dr Adutwum, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, urged the leadership of the Colleges to create an empowered learning environment for effective teacher-student relationships to build confidence and improve academic excellence.

Dr Adutwum emphasised the need for the trainees to have a voice in the teaching and learning environment by meaningfully participating in the discourse of teaching activities and being empowered to ask questions without intimidation.

“We need to train our teacher trainees to go beyond memorisation of lesson notes and focus on being assertive in creating modules for the transformation of the country,” he said.

He said the Colleges of Education played a critical role in the transformation of the country’s educational system and charged them to leave a legacy by transforming the trainees into productive and meaningful members of society.

“Look at the unique selling point of the Colleges. Focus on the activities of the institutions and be interested in the curriculum of the Colleges for better improvement,” he said.

Dr Adutwum urged the leadership of the Colleges to avoid trivial issues like prescribing uniforms for the trainees and concentrate more importantly on improving learning outcomes in the institutions.

Right Reverend Abraham Kobina Ackah, the Chairman, Wiawso College of Education, commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the confidence reposed in them and pledged their commitment to work to achieve their mandates.

He assured the Minister that he would uphold the mission and vision of the Colleges and strive for excellence.

The Board is made up of representatives of the various stakeholders, including the Ghana Education Service, Alumni, Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, government nominees, academic affairs, National Teaching Council, and Students’ Representative Council.

The Colleges are; Abetifi College of Education, Ada College of Education, Agogo Presbyterian Women’s College of Education, Akatsi College of Education, Akrokerri College of Education, Atebubu College of Education, Bagabaga College of Education, and Berekum College of Education.

The rest are: Dambai College of Education, Komenda College of Education, Nusrat Jahan Ahmadiyya College of Education, Presbyterian College of Education, Seventh-day Adventist College in Agona-Ashanti and Asokore, St Francis College of Education, and Wiawso College of Education.