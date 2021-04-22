Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo has become the latest high profile personality to receive the prestigious Humanity Award for his outstanding contribution to education across the region. And support for humanity.

The Humanity Magazine International Award, is one of the highest honor given annually to an individual who has demonstrated the ability to work across the aisle to achieve meaningful progress towards shaping the community.

The 2021 Humanity Award winner is Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo for his excellent leadership for steering the affairs of Maryam Abacha American University into one of the renowned institutions of higher learning in the continent.

The award, titled, ‘’Professor Gwarzo, the doyen of education in Africa’’ .

He would be presented with the honor and citation, which would be covered by local and foreign media at Alisa Hotel in Accra, on 6th June, 2021 at 11am .

Dignitaries for the ceremony include the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the National Chief iman, Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu, National Hausa Zongo and representatives from the Nigerian high commission in Accra.

On the occasion, there would be a short speech by Dr. Abdallah A. Musah on the importance of Ghana-Nigeria relations, and how intermarriages, inter-trade, history etc has made the two West African giants as one nation.

The CEO of Humanity Magazine International, Mr. Yahaya Alhassan, considers Nigeria,Togo,Niger to be Ghana’s friends and neighbors, and promotion of education in these countries and region, by Professor Gwarzo deserves commendation for building on the foundations for a better Africa.

The Humanity Magazine International campaigns for humanitarian endeavors, international relations, security and business development among African countries to create employment opportunities for the youth.

The Magazine also aims at promoting quality leadership by recognizing the achievements of managers of public and private institutions, to serve as shining examples for other managers to emulate.

A citation accompanying the award reads “In respect for your exemplary works and Excellence in Service to the Community, has earned a global respect and embodied the spirit of education for the deprived’’

It further reads “Your support for humanitarian endeavors merit praise, and without doubt, a deserving recipient for the award’’.

Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo was credited for founding the Maryam Abacha American University.

In a related development ,Alhaji Mohammed Saeed, the head of the Hausa community in Ghana reiterates the important of cultural and educational exchange between Ghana and Nigeria, saying’’ Considering the countless Nigerian students in Ghana ,there is an advanced consultation with stakeholders to persuade Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo to establish the branch of Maryam Abacha American University in Ghana.