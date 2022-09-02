Prof Akosa calls for investment in horticulture, floriculture

Professor Agyeman Badu Akosa, a pathologist, has called for investment in horticulture and floriculture sector to create employment.

He said the sector was an area with tremendous growth and could significantly reduce youth unemployment with the needed attention and investment.

Prof Akosa said this at the 10th Anniversary of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement Show, a flagship event by the Stratcomm Africa on the theme: “Growth Unleashed.”

The show, which is an avenue to celebrate Ghana’s unique flora and fauna, herbs, spices, and vegetables, seeks to create awareness among Ghanaians about the commercial, aesthetics, psychological and health benefits of a greener environment.

Prof Akosa said improper economic activities such as “galamsey” continued to destroy the vegetation, and described Ghana’s vegetation as going brown, instead of green.

He noted that, “water bodies have been polluted…We seem to have lost what it means to have green and free flow sky-blue river or water in this country.”

Prof Akosa described Ghana Garden and Flower Movement’s tagline – “a Greener, Wealthier, Healthier, and a Beautiful Ghana,” as unique, saying, it was for the same purpose that the country had the Parks and Gardens as a Ministry.

He called on the adult population to make practical gardens an essential part of the growth of every Ghanaian child.

He also called for the revival of the cultivation of vegetables, herbs, and other spices to create employment.



Madam Esther A. N. Cobbah, the Chief Executive Officer of Stratcomm Africa, said the overall objective of the Movement was to protect the environment through economic means.

She said the Movement adopted a commercial strategy that portrayed the economic benefits of gardens and flowers, and the need for the people to get interested.

Ms Cobbah, who is also the Convener of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, said “Knowing that Ghanaians believed in herbs and spices and medicinal plants, we promoted the herbs and invited doctors to come and talk to us about herbs and other medicinal plants.”

She urged Ghanaians to continue to invest in gardening because plants had positive impact on the climate change, which was the goal for the Movement.

Ms commended all stakeholders, including PUM Netherlands Senior Experts, the Ghana Exports Promotion Authority, and World Food Programme, for the continued support for the show.